Grey’s Anatomy season 18: Is Catherine Fox going to die?

Tonight, Grey’s Anatomy season 18 delivered some good, lighthearted moments, but also a pretty darn devastating one for Catherine Fox.

For most of this hour, we saw a pretty comedic story where Richard accidentally ended up drugging himself after drinking one of Catherine’s beverages from the fridge. It wasn’t until later (and after a conversation with Meredith) that he realized that it was making him high.

So why did Debbie Allen’s character have that drink in the fridge to begin with? It’s because her cancer is progressing and she’s using it to manage her pain. She admitted that in the closing minutes tonight, and this is enough to spike all of our concerns moving forward. She’s been in the midst of this battle for a long time; it is not new, and cancer is relentless in all of the most terrifying ways.

Is it possible that Catherine is going to die this season? There are three episodes left, and we hope that she would not deteriorate at this sort of pace. Of course, we’re also cognizant of the fact that Grey’s Anatomy is the sort of show where characters do get killed off, and Allen is a busy woman with a lot on her plate — in addition to being an executive producer here. Losing Catherine would devastate so many people, whether it be Jackson, Richard, or the entire hospital stuff. So many of them have lost a number of people before.

We already heard that Jesse Williams was going to be back for the Grey’s Anatomy finale a little bit later in the year — now, we may have a better sense as to why that is. We have to prepare for almost anything as we get closer to the two-hour end of the season.

