Bridgerton season 3 spoilers: Meet the new Francesca!

As you prepare for Bridgerton season 3, the Netflix series has just found a way to solve one of its biggest problems: Casting Francesca.

Through the first two seasons we saw Ruby Stokes play the character but midway through season 2, Francesca largely went MIA. That is because Stokes, who was a recurring guest star, booked a full-time role on another Netflix show in Lockwood & Co. Sometimes, we’re reminded that television is a business — this is one of those occasions.

Luckily, we can hand over information today on the new actress! According to a new report from Deadline, Hannah Dodd (Anatomy of a Scandal) is set to play the role of Francesca moving forward … and she will be a series regular. This should prevent the Shonda Rhimes drama from having to be in this position again down the road.

For those curious, here is how Netflix is currently describing Francesca via an official logline:

Francesca Bridgerton is a bit of a mystery within her chatty, extroverted family. Despite her reserved nature, she goes along to get along when it comes to society affairs, fortified with a dry wit and pragmatism that confound the fickle ton yet seem to draw attention when she least desires it.

Bridgerton has already been renewed through season 4, and it’s possible that Francesca’s role could be even more important should it get renewed for a season 6. That’s when the corresponding book would allow her to step further into the limelight. With most Netflix shows, we’d say that getting to that point could be a pretty tall order — the vast majority of dramas at the streaming service are lucky to get to a season 3! Yet, it’s clear at this point that Bridgerton is no ordinary show, and so long as it continues to be this popular, anything is possible.

