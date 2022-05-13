This Is Us season 6 episode 17 video: Mandy Moore on emotional story

At this point, it probably won’t come as much of a shock that This Is Us season 6 episode 17 is going to break some hearts. We wouldn’t be shocked if Rebecca Pearson dies in this episode, at least based on most of the information that is out there about this story as of right now.

With all of this said, of course, there’s the question of what her final scenes are like if this truly is the end, and how some of the people in her family get together to say goodbye.

You probably heard in the past star Mandy Moore make a pretty shocking comment about the script for episode 17 (titled “The Train”) — that she threw up after she read it. In a new interview this week on The Tonight Show, she expanded upon that:

“I will tell you that the penultimate episode, which airs in like a week, I threw up after I read it, and maybe that’s just because it’s really close to the bone for me. This has been my life for the last six years and it’s like I simultaneously have to say goodbye to the [Rebecca] character, to my family and friends on set, and this character’s also coincidentally saying goodbye, as well. So there’s a lot wrapped up in it.”

Even if Rebecca does die in this episode, we don’t imagine that this is the final time that we’ll see Rebecca on the show. We have to imagine that she’ll have a huge imprint on the series finale, even if it’s from beyond the grave.

