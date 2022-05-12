This Is Us season 6 episode 17 spoilers: Are there big cameos ahead?

Next week you’re going to see This Is Us season 6 episode 17 on the air, and we know that it is going to be an absolute tearjerker. After all, Rebecca is on her deathbed, and we have a hard time thinking that this episode is going to conclude in a way where the character survives. We have to prepare for this to be the end, and for a number of characters to say their goodbyes.

There’s a certain part of this story that could be predictable — yet, is there still a chance for some surprises, as well? We don’t think the producers are going to plan to tell every part of the story in a straight line…

Speaking in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, executive producer Elizabeth Berger noted that “there might be some really exciting cameos in [this upcoming episode] that people will find satisfying and exciting.” What does that mean? We imagine that we could see someone like Miguel, even if it’s just in a flashback or a dream. While we don’t think This Is Us is going to go in some supernatural route, but we do think it’s possible the episode could take us inside Rebecca’s head for some of the last scattered glimpses and/or memories she has before she passes on.

Our hope is that we just feel satisfied and have a sense of closure by the end of all of this — and that the entire episode isn’t just pure sadness. There’s going to be so much of it elsewhere, after all, and we want to still have some reasons to smile here and there.

