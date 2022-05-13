Big Sky season 2 episode 18 (finale) spoilers: Jensen Ackles to appear!

We knew that the Big Sky season 2 finale next week was going to be intense — and that before we first heard about Jensen Ackles!

According to a new report from Deadline, you are going to see the Supernatural star (and upcoming main player on The Boys) appear in the upcoming episode as Beau Arlen, described as “a confident and charming good ol’ boy from Texas who steps in as temporary Sheriff (and Jenny Hoyt’s new boss) as a favor to his friend Sheriff Tubb (Patrick Gallagher).”

Could this character be someone who turns up down the road if the is renewed? We wonder, but for now, the future of Big Sky remains unclear. There were a ton of cancellations announced today, but most of them were limited to The CW, NBC, and CBS.

To get a few more details on the story coming up, we suggest that you check out the full Big Sky season 2 finale synopsis below:

“Catch a Few Fish” – In a struggle between head and heart, final resolutions are made as Jenny works to find Travis before he reaches a dangerous point of no return; meanwhile, Ren and Jag find a new familial bond and decide together how to handle their father now that he’s crossed a serious line. After receiving a startling surprise from Scarlett, Cassie changes the course of her quest for justice forever. Later, with Tubb out of commission for the time being, a new sheriff comes to town; and after getting fully acquainted with Cassie and Jenny, it seems like he may just stick around for a while … on the season two finale of “Big Sky,” THURSDAY, MAY 19 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Just from reading that alone, it does seem like Ackles’ character could stay put — unless, of course, another big twist takes him away!

