Law & Order: SVU season 23 episode 22 (finale) spoilers: Barba’s return

Next week on Law & Order: SVU season 23 episode 22, you are going to be seeing more than just a normal, hyper-intense case. This episode is the finale! We know that Raul Esparza will be back as Barba, and there is going to be a case that is full of twists and turns. Not only that, but Barba’s going to be called upon in an interesting way.

As you may have heard already, it is Rollins, and not Benson, who first reaches out to him in the episode titled “A Final Call at Forlini’s Bar.” Check out the synopsis below for some other details:

05/19/2022 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : The SVU provides help and protection for a longtime domestic violence victim, but when she winds up at the defendant’s table in court, Rollins surprises Carisi with a formidable opponent at trial. TV-14

There may be a great deal of moral complexity to this case. If the victim deserves justice even as a defendant, we can easily see Rollins trying to set her up in the best possible way to succeed. One of the things that we know about this show is that cases are very rarely black and white and with this being the finale, it’s fair to assume that nothing will play out in an altogether straightforward way. It’d honestly be rather shocking if they did.

One other thing that is worth noting at the time of this writing is rather simple: This is the final episode for current showrunner Warren Leight, who recently announced that he needed some time away after navigating the show through a global health crisis over the past few years. The show will go on, but we’ll have to see how things behind the scenes shape what you see on-camera.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to SVU right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Law & Order: SVU season 23 episode 22?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







