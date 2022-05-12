Station 19 season 5 episode 18 (finale) spoilers: The fallout and fear

Next week on Station 19 season 5 episode 18, you better be prepared to get emotional. We’re staring right at a difficult, potentially-devastating finale, and we have to be prepared in advance for some sort of huge cliffhanger at the end of it. The writers have known for a while that there will be a season 6 and with that in mind, the door many have been open for them to come up with a wide array of different surprising things.

To be specific about next week’s episode, some of the emotional stuff could come courtesy of Carina and Maya’s relationship, or from Andy’s trial as she does whatever she can in order to get a verdict in her favor. This is the storyline that we really hope we get closure on in this last episode, mostly because we’re not altogether sure we can stomach not knowing what is going to happen for some substantial period of time after the fact.

If you want a few more details now on what the future holds, go ahead and check out the full Station 19 season 5 episode 18 synopsis below:

“Crawl Out Through the Fallout” – Andy tracks down a witness to testify at her trial. Meanwhile, Carina and Maya deal with a stressful situation, and the crew responds to a car wreck on the season finale of “Station 19,” THURSDAY, MAY 19 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

The last thing that we’ll say here is pretty simple: Don’t sleep on the car wreck being the source of the big cliffhanger here. After all, we’ve seen time and time again with this show that the most surprising outcomes can come from the day-to-day rescues the team takes on. Danger and the job go ultimately hand-in-hand within this world.

