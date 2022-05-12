Is Legacies new tonight on The CW? Are we going to see the continuation of Hope’s story in a particularly exciting way?

The first thing that we should do here is not that originally, there was a plan to get some more of the Danielle Rose Russell drama today! Unfortunately, that plan has since fallen by the wayside. Originally, the network was going to air the remainder of the season over the next few weeks but instead, they’ve pushed that back for a while. Legacies will now return on Thursday, June 2 with the first of its final three episodes.

Unfortunately, there is more bad news to report The CW canceled Legacies and six other programs today, and that’s along with both Legends of Tomorrow and Batwoman, which were axed earlier this spring. As of right now, it doesn’t seem like another network has stepped in to acquire the series.

In the midst of all this bad news on the future, we can at least give you a taste of what lies ahead. Just check out the season 4 episode 18 synopsis below:

WHAT COMES NEXT – Alaric (Matthew Davis) briefs the Super Squad on what comes next. Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) has a heart-to-heart with Lizzie (Jenny Boyd). MG (Quincy Fouse) helps Ethan (Leo Howard). Cleo (Omono Okojie) continues to test her new powers and figure out her purpose. Meanwhile, Landon (Aria Shaghasemi) takes on a new role. The episode was written by Thomas Brandon and directed by Lauren Petzke (#414). Original airdate 6/2/2022.

You can also see a promo for what lies ahead below; just know that the date attached to it is wrong. At the forefront of the story seems to be a showdown between Hope and Ken, who is extremely threatened of the idea that there is someone out there more powerful than him.

