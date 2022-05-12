Is Law & Order new tonight alongside both Law & Order: SVU and Organized Crime? Is there a lot to look forward to here across the board?

We know that we’re now in the middle of May sweeps, which can very well be the busiest time out there for TV. Luckily, that also means getting a ton of episodes of some of your favorites, including these three shows. These episodes tonight are the penultimate ones of the season, as there are plans to air all of the finales on May 19! The silver lining we can report on here is the oh-so-simple fact that all three shows have already been renewed and with that, you don’t have to be concerned about the long-term future. Just worry over some potential cliffhangers instead.

To get a few more details on what you can see from here on out, go ahead and view the synopses for all three episodes below…

Law & Order season 21 episode 9, “The Great Pretender” – 05/12/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : Bernard and Cosgrove must sift through fact and fiction to find the killer of a young Manhattan socialite. The murder trial takes a turn that becomes personal for Price and puts Maroun in a compromising situation. TV-14

Law & Order: SVU season 23 episode 21, “Confess Your Sins to Be Free” – 05/12/2022 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : When the only evidence in a crime is a church confession, Carisi must find another way to prove his suspect guilty. Benson agrees to meet with an old friend seeking to make amends for past transgressions. TV-14

Law & Order: Organized Crime season 2 episode 21, “Streets is Watching” – 05/12/2022 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : When the task force discovers a threat to Stabler’s life, the pressure is on to gather all the evidence to put Webb away for good. Donnelly gives the Brotherhood surprising news. Nova is forced to take a drastic step to keep her brother safe. TV-14

