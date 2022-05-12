All American: Homecoming renewed for a season 2 by The CW

While there is so much bad news out there when it comes to The CW, there’s at least something pleasant we can report on today. The network has announced that All American: Homecoming has been officially renewed for a second season!

The All American off-shoot has not necessarily delivered the same live numbers as the original. However, a new report from Deadline notes that it was one of the most-streamed shows on the network’s app in the first year. That helped to make sure it didn’t join the likes of 4400, Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman, Charmed, Dynasty, and more heading out the door.

We do of course think there’s so much more potential for this show, especially since the flagship All American also has a big audience of its own. We hope that the two get to air together across the entirety of the 2022-23 season, though it could be some time before we get any further news on that.

There are two more episodes to go in the current season of All American: Homecoming, and if you look below, you can get more insight in regards to the finale.

MEANT TO BE – As Homecoming week continues, Simone (Geffri Maya) grapples with her role on the tennis team and Thea (Camille Hyde) receives some upsetting news. With Coach Marcus (Cory Hardrict) nowhere to be found, an interim coach steps in which creates conflict for Damon (Peyton Alex Smith) and JR (Sylvester Powell) as they try to win their most important game. Keisha (Netta Walker) throws herself into raising funds for Bringston in the hopes of helping to keep her chosen family together, while Cam (Mitchell Edwards) makes a decision that could have major consequences. Meanwhile, Amara (Kelly Jenrette) finds herself back in the spotlight with a surprising career opportunity. Christine Swanson directed the episode written by Nkechi Okoro Carroll & Megan McNamara (#113). Original airdate 5/23/2022. Every episode of ALL AMERICAN: HOMECOMING will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

