4400, Naomi, In the Dark, Roswell, New Mexico canceled by The CW

We always see a ton of cancellations this time of year — even with that being said, though, The CW’s news was a little more brutal than usual.

We’ve already reported that both Dynasty and Charmed were canceled earlier today. Meanwhile, it’s been known for a while that both Legends of Tomorrow and Batwoman are gone from the schedule. Now, you can go ahead and add four more shows to the list: 4400, Naomi, In the Dark, and Roswell, New Mexico. That means that eight of their scripted shows have been canceled this year alone, and that’s without even mentioning any of their unscripted fare.

Typically, The CW tends to renew the vast majority of their shows on-schedule, but this is far from a typical year. First and foremost, there were the reports that the network was up for sale. Then, we learned that Warner Bros. TV (one of the studio studios alongside CBS with an ownership stake in the network) has a new parent company in Warner Bros. Discovery. They want to do something different with their DC superhero properties, and that may have something to do with Naomi, Batwoman, and Legends of Tomorrow all being axed. It’s worth noting that the future remains unclear for Stargirl, while The Flash is likely to end next season.

While the four shows mentioned in the title here all had fanbases, we can’t say we’re shocked by the cancellations, either. None have drawn particular great ratings, but it definitely felt like there was more story to be told for all of them. Heck, Roswell and In the Dark have yet to even air their latest seasons! Those will be coming out in the weeks ahead, but we’re rather pessimistic how they will perform with this cancellation news out there.

What do you think about 4400, Naomi, In the Dark, and Roswell, New Mexico being canceled?

Be sure to let us know in the comments, and keep coming back for more news on cancellations and so much other stuff.

