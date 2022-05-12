Dynasty canceled at The CW, no season 6 coming

We anticipated that this news would be coming for Dynasty at some point; honestly, it lasted longer than expected.

Today, The CW opted to cancel the Elizabeth Gillies led reboot of the classic primetime soap after five seasons; it is currently in the midst of its run, so we will see if there is any closure at the end of this.

We’re not going to pretend like the ratings have ever been altogether good for this show, mostly because they haven’t been. For years, Dynasty was given renewals on the basis of its strong international viewing, the name-recognition associated with its title, its smaller budget due to a lack of needed special effects, and also its ties to CBS Studios. The CW typically likes to have a balance of CBS and Warner Bros. shows, given that the two constitute the bulk of its ownership.

However, a lot has changed over the past year. Warner Bros. now has a new parent company in Warner Bros. Discovery, and there have been reports for months that The CW could be sold and that it has been losing money for years on end. This is typically not a network that cancels its shows on a whim, or without much in the way of closure. Routinely, they were more supportive of their properties than almost anyone. Times have changed and unfortunately, they’re changing for a number of fan favorites. Remember that Legends of Tomorrow and Batwoman were already canceled, and it feels like The Flash will be ending with season 9.

If you do want to get a sense of what could be coming up on Dynasty, all you have to do is visit the link here.

What do you think about Dynasty being canceled at The CW?

Do you wish that there was a season 6 coming up? Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do just that, remember to come back around for other updates you will not want to miss. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







