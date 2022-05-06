Dynasty season 5 episode 11 spoilers: ‘I’ll Settle for a Prayer’

As you prepare yourselves to see Dynasty season 5 episode 11 on The CW next week, are you curious to learn more about what’s ahead? This is an episode titled “I’ll Settle for a Prayer” and in general, it’s going to be a messy one (no surprise there — since when is the show not messy?). At the center of this story could be a complicated situation for Blake, who finds himself stirring the ire of Alexis thanks to some of his actions in regards to Amanda.

In general, trust could be a big part of this episode, which is ironic sense there are so few characters in this world we would trust at all. After all, consider how many of them we’ve seen backstab or venture far off of the beaten path of what we’d consider to be normal behavior.

To get a few more details now all about this story, be sure to check out the full Dynasty season 5 episode 11 synopsis below:

MAYBE DO FEWER TERRIBLE THINGS – Blake (Grant Show) grows closer to Amanda (Eliza Bennett), much to the chagrin of Alexis (Elaine Hendrix). Jeff (Sam Adegoke) teams up with someone who leaves a lot to be desired and trusted. Sam (Rafael de la Fuente) tries to cope as Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) seems oblivious to his pain and then sets out to make things right. Meanwhile, Culhane (Robert C. Riley) jumps to a conclusion that is hurtful to Dominique (Michael Michele). The episode was written by India Sage Wilson and directed by Brandi Bradburn (#511). Original airdate 5/13/2022.

Beyond the story ahead, one thing we’re going to be very curious about in the weeks ahead is the long-term status of season 6. We haven’t seen Dynasty renewed or canceled as of yet, but maybe something more will surface there soon enough.

