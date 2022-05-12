Good Sam, How We Roll canceled by CBS after 1 season each

While there have been a number of shocking cancellations the past few weeks, we can’t say the same about this news.

Today, CBS confirmed that medical drama Good Sam will not be coming back for a season 2, and the same goes for Pete Holmes comedy How We Roll.

So what happened here? Both of these freshman shows were the casualty of low ratings, as they got off to poor starts and couldn’t build up momentum over the course of the past several weeks.

Of the two, we’ll admit that our expectations were higher for Good Sam. This was Sophia Bush’s full-time return to network TV and it had both a catchy name and at least a somewhat-solid marketing campaign. Unfortunately, it was stuck at midseason in a rather difficult timeslot and likely hurt by a ton of other hospital shows on the air. At the time it premiered seasons were already underway for The Resident, The Good Doctor, Grey’s Anatomy, and Chicago Med. That’s without even factoring in Canadian drama Transplant or shows like 9-1-1 / 9-1-1: Lone Star that have medical components to them in some shape or form.

How We Roll was always more of a longshot. Holmes has a dedicated following as a comedian and a podcaster, but a bowling-themed comedy would have probably worked better on a cable outlet or somewhere that could have allowed it to garner its niche audience and build from there. With the exception of the rare hit like Ghosts, most of CBS’ comedies are hugely mainstream shows that can appeal to the masses.

The big cancellation shocker of the day is still Magnum PI, which was axed after four seasons and a pretty devoted following. You can read more about that over at the link here.

Are you shocked that Good Sam and How We Roll have been canceled at CBS?

