Magnum PI canceled at CBS; no season 5 on the way

Out of all of the cancellations that we’ve seen this week, this one hurts the most: Magnum PI will not be coming back for a season 5.

We’ll admit that for most of the past couple of months, we’ve been fairly optimistic about the show’s future. However, something started to shift over the past 24-48 hours that is a little harder to describe. There was a strangeness to them renewing the FBI franchise and The Equalizer (both produced by outside studios alongside CBS) and not this one; also, the network has started to show more of a willingness to cancel things this morning with United States of Al and B Positive both getting the axe.

There’s no denying that Magnum PI was on the bubble in terms of its ratings; yet, we tended to think that its status on Friday nights (a tough TV night) would be taken into consideration. Also, its most-recent seasons were extremely well-received, and the season 4 finale gave all of us a Magnum/Higgins ending we so desperately wanted.

Could the show end up elsewhere? As much as we’d love to see it, logistically it could be hard to pull off. There are so many different people involved in the show, but ironically, we’d love to see it over at NBC. We’re just not sure that tonally, it fits in with most of what the network is doing at the time. There’s still of course time for a miracle to happen, but it’s always best to expect nothing but hope for the best.

In the end, this is a show we’re going to dearly miss. It was well-acted, a constant source of comfort, and TV escapism at its finest. We needed more shows to balance drama and comedy like this one.

