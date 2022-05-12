B Positive canceled at CBS; no season 3 coming for comedy

Not long after CBS revealed the bad news for United States of Al, the network has officially done the same this for B Positive.

Today, it was 100% confirmed that we’re not going to see a season 3 for the Thomas Middleditch – Annaleigh Ashford comedy. Its cancellation comes after the show sagged in the ratings for season 2, and was on the lower end of some of the shows in this genre on the schedule.

While some viewed the axing of United States of Al as a hopeful sign that CBS would pick up this show (especially with EP Chuck Lorre involved), we never quite felt the same. It’s important to remember here that B Positive had already had a chaotic past year or so, with the story completely reinventing itself in season 2. After being more about Middleditch’s Drew and the kidney transplant in season 1, the show shifted over to Gina (Ashford) in season 2 and her deciding to buy a retirement center. Drew was still involved, but the focus of the story was different and the kidney transplant was more on the backburner.

Will there be a season 3 elsewhere? Most likely no. While Lorre’s relationship with Warner Bros. means that it could be shopped around elsewhere, streaming outlets just aren’t always the best place for multi-camera sitcoms. Occasionally shows like Fuller House and The Ranch end up finding a certain degree of success, but more often than not, they just aren’t able to find a solid audience.

The exit of both B Positive and United States of Al likely means that the network is lining up some other comedies for the new season. (We tend to think that How We Roll will also be canceled.) They have some solid hits that they can build around elsewhere including Young Sheldon, Ghosts, The Neighborhood, and Bob Hearts Abishola. They just need to fill in more of the cracks.

