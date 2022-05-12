Chicago Fire season 10 episode 21 promo: Trouble for Stella, Severide?

We know that Severide and Stella Kidd’s wedding could be coming at the end of Chicago Fire season 10, but will the two actually make it there?

In the promo below for “Last Chance,” you could be seeing the two go through what is a pretty difficult time. Are they really on the same page? There was a lot of tension at the end of this past episode, and a lot of it seems to be about little things — take, the idea that Stella often gets what she wants, or that Kelly feels like his opinion isn’t as valued. Kelly’s also stubborn; we’ve known that and seen that time and time again. There’s a lot of water already under the bridge here.

Do we think that these two will be able to figure all of this out? Absolutely we do, mostly because the writers would be the cruelest people ever to split the two up at this point. Ultimately, though, we have to remember that One Chicago loves their drama, and they are going to present this in as many different forms as possible. These two just need to take a moment to breathe, relax, and get back on the same page again.

Of course, the #1 thing we’re hoping for moving forward from them is just romance — we need that! We want the finale to be a celebration of love more so than anything else — we’ve had a lot of heartache and it would benefit the show to give us a little bit of happiness here and there. We already know that the finale is poised to bring back Jesse Spencer as Casey; that may be evidence enough that the wedding will still happen despite some adversity at present.

