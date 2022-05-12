Chicago PD season 9 episode 20: Ruzek, Burgess, and a house!

Did Chicago PD season 9 episode 20 work to set things up further for Burgess and Ruzek down the road? We’d love to say that. However, we’ve also watched this show for so long now and we realize that nothing can ever be guaranteed when it comes to these characters.

At the conclusion of tonight’s harrowing story “Memory,” we saw Adam make a pretty bold decision to become a homeowner. He wanted to buy a house! He was thinking about Makayla’s future and wanted her to have a place of her own where she could feel comfortable. That way, there’d be something else from her childhood beyond some of her traumatic experiences, especially if some of her memories from the worst of it come back.

Of course, the twist here is that Burgess and Ruzek are still not in the best spot in their relationship, which is why we saw him offer to let her live in the house. She, understandably, was a little concerned about the idea that he would buy her a house when he was still living in his undercover apartment.

Our feeling on this, though, is that Ruzek wants to eventually live there as well and have all three of them be a family. Burgess wants the same thing. We don’t foresee this move as Adam trying to apply pressure to make it happen; instead, this feels like a truly benevolent thing being done to help make Makayla’s life better.

We’ll never stop rooting for good things for these two characters; that’s probably clear at this point. We just have to hope that we continue to see things move forward in the coming weeks; there are only two episodes left this season, so we have a hard time thinking there’s going to be a LOT of closure here.

