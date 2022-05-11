Chicago PD season 9 episode 21 spoilers: Last before finale…

As you get yourself set for Chicago PD season 9 episode 21 on NBC next week, you should brace yourself for some super-intense stuff. “House of Cards” is the last episode before the big season finale, and just on the basis of that title alone we tend to think there’s some catastrophic stuff around the corner.

We know that typically, that title is used these days in reference to the Netflix show; before that, though, it was a metaphor for something built up carefully that could crash at any moment. That may be how to best describe Voight’s operation to take down Javier Escano. He’s got Anna working on the inside, but there’s no guarantee that she will stay working with him. There’s also the threat of death at just about any corner.

For a few more specifics, be sure to check out the full Chicago PD season 9 episode 21 synopsis below:

05/18/2022 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : As the team closes in on drug kingpin Javier Escano, Voight is forced to lie to his undercover informant Anna to keep her on track. Their deteriorating trust threatens an increasingly tenuous operation. TV-14

We know that in general, there is no guarantee that a procedural like this will connect a story from one episode to the next. However, in the case of Chicago PD that is exactly what you’re going to be seeing. Whatever happens in episode 21 will almost certainly carry into episode 22, as this Escano storyline has already woven its way into a lot of other stories this season.

As for whether this season ends in a cliffhanger, it’s really far too early to tell with that. The only thing that we can do at this point is remind you that there is a season 10 of Chicago PD coming, and that is something to look forward to in the fall.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Chicago PD right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Chicago PD season 9 episode 21?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, be sure to stick around — there are other updates coming and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







