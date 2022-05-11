Is Good Trouble new tonight on Freeform? Season 4 episode 10 talk

Is Good Trouble new tonight on Freeform? Are you going to be seeing season 4 episode 10 in just a matter of hours? If you are curious about that, or what could be coming up, we’re very-much happy to help.

The first order of business here, though, is getting the bad news out of the way: There is no new episode of the tonight, or for the next several weeks. Last week’s installment served as the end of season 4A, and you still have almost two months to go until the series comes back. The network has already confirmed that on Thursday, July 7, you will see the series back — unfortunately, they also haven’t shared too many details. Cierra Ramirez, Tommy Martinez, Emma Hunton, Sherry Cola, Zuri Adele, Josh Pence, Priscilla Quintana and Bryan Craig are currently listed as the cast moving forward, and the story will likely revolve around seeing the characters at the Coterie try their best to navigate young adulthood and all of the various roadblocks they encounter along the way.

In general, we’d say that the first half of season 4 revolved around transition, given the departure of Maia Mitchell and the need then for some other characters to step into the spotlight. We’ll likely see a few different things shift and change coming up the rest of the way, especially as we work to ponder over the long-term endgame here.

Will there be a season 5? For now, that remains unclear, but we hope that the writers learn if this season is the end or not in enough time for us to have a proper conclusion. No matter what, we do need an element of closure to the story!

