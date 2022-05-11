Is Good Sam new tonight on CBS? Season 2 renewal talks

Is Good Sam new tonight on CBS? Are we going to be seeing seeing more episodes of the Sophia Bush series, or potentially a season 2?

Of course, we’d love a chance to see a little bit more of this show down the line, but this is where we come bearing some bad news: There is no new installment set for tonight, and there’s a good chance we’ve seen the end of the show altogether. Last week was the season 1 finale and at the time of this writing, we’ve yet to get anything when it comes to confirmation that a season 2 is going to happen.

What’s holding up a possible renewal? It really comes down to the ratings — or, to be more specific, the lack of good ratings. The first season of Good Sam has performed worse in live numbers than almost every other scripted drama at the network. Are there some reasons for that? Sure. Wednesday nights at 10:00 p.m. Eastern are difficult due to the competition, and that includes Bush’s former show in Chicago PD. Meanwhile, there’s also the lack of a strong lead-in with Beyond the Edge catering to a completely different audience.

Also, you do have to wonder if there are too many medical dramas on the air in general these days. Think of it like this: Good Sam exists in a TV universe where we’ve also got the likes of Chicago Med, The Good Doctor, Transplant, Grey’s Anatomy, and The Resident — and we’re just talking here about network TV shows set entirely around hospitals. There’s also ones like the 9-1-1 franchise that are somewhat adjacent in that you’ve paramedics and other people in the field saving lives.

Odds are, you will hear about a possible Good Sam season 2 at some point over the next few weeks. For the time being, though, we just wouldn’t be all that optimistic. All things considered, it’s difficult to be.

