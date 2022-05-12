Chicago Fire season 10 episode 20: Is Emma out to destroy Violet?

Based on where we are right now in Chicago Fire season 10, it’s fair to say that Violet is in some pretty deep trouble. Also, Emma is slowly moving up the ranks of unlikable characters we’ve had on this show over the past decade.

Not only have we learned that this character is manipulative and opportunistic, but she’s also got no problem blackmailing other people if it means that she gets her way. She already managed to frame Violet to make her look less-than-competent in the field, even if no one wanted to believe her accusations at first. Yet, Emma’s now got Violet questioning herself, and also has staked her position with Hawkins pretty darn clear. While Hawkins may not even fully believe Emma’s claims, he’s also got very little wiggle room. Emma is threatening to expose his relationship with Violet further, and show that it is causing him to play favorites and ignore potential problems.

So what does Emma want out of this? More power, and of course the money and notoriety that goes along with it. She’s a little bit of a soap-opera villain in that some of what she wants isn’t necessarily going to change her whole life, but she feels like one of those people who seems to enjoy putting other people down to build herself up.

We still don’t think that she is going to win out with some of her exploits at the end of the season, though — Emma is putting herself in a position where she has to be perfect. Violet and Chief Hawkins are each going to be watching her closely, and we tend to also think that most of 51 will be on their side the longer this goes. It’s going to be a fascinating story to play out, and then there’s also the Brett component here since eventually, we are going to see her again…

