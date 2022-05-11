The Flash season 8 episode 15 spoilers: XS returns … but why?

Next week on The Flash season 8 episode 15, you’re going to have a chance to see what is in many ways a story reset. Tonight’s episode is about paying respects to Killer Frost, and of course there will be a little bit of paving the way for events to come. You’ll see that play out even more on “Into the Still Force” next week.

On paper, one of the biggest things about this episode is that it marks showrunner Eric Wallace directing for the first time on The Flash. (He previously did this over on Teen Wolf.) In terms of the story, you will see Nora a.k.a. XS return to the series … but why? The full The Flash season 8 episode 15 synopsis doesn’t give that away, but it does at least lay some of the groundwork for what you can see moving forward:

EP ERIC WALLACE DIRECTS – The Flash (Grant Gustin) gets an assist from XS (guest star Jessica Parker Kennedy). Meanwhile, CCPD enlists Chester (Brandon McKnight) for help when a mysterious device is found at a crime scene. The series also stars Jesse L. Martin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet and Kayla Compton. Executive Producer and Showrunner Eric Wallace directed the episode written by Lauren Barnett & Christina M. Walker (#815). Original airdate 5/18/2022. Every episode of THE FLASH will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Beyond this episode, know there’s also some wacky stuff coming, including a story where Barry Allen starts to age at a rapid pace. (This upcoming episode will be directed by Legends of Tomorrow star Caity Lotz.) Meanwhile, the finale could contain some surprise cameos later this year; it’s the biggest one that the show has done in years, and we know there’s at least one more season coming after the fact.

