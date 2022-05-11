The Conners season 5 episode 20 (finale) spoilers: A mega-wedding event!

The Conners season 5 episode 20 is currently set to arrive on May 18, and we have a feeling already that it’s going to be chaotic — and ridiculous. It’s almost hard to imagine anything else when you consider the premise at the heart of this story.

So what are we going to see here? Think in terms of an occasion where there are three couples all supposedly set to get married at once. This is the sort of thing you tend to see on a reality show, not so much a group of working-class people. They may all think that on some level, this is some incredibly sweet and wholesome idea. However, it’s also something that will likely end in disaster.

Want to get a few more details now? Then go ahead and check out the full The Conners season 5 episode 20 synopsis below:

“A Judge and A Priest Walk Into A Living Room…” – The Conners gear up for a megawedding! Jackie and Neville, Darlene and Ben, and Harris and Aldo are planning for a shared big day, but along the way they discover that some of the couples may not be on the same page about their happily ever afters. Meanwhile, Dan and the family have decked out the house for the occasion, but will all six of the lovebirds make it to “I do”? Find out on the season finale of “The Conners,” WEDNESDAY, MAY 18 (9:00-9:31 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Personally, we do think that at least one of these weddings will happen, but probably not in the way that everyone projects. We also tend to think that at least one of the weddings won’t once you just play out the law of averages here. We can’t be unrealistic and think here that everything is going to go entirely according to plan! We also think it’s possible there will be a cliffhanger; while this show hasn’t technically been renewed, the main cast has new contracts and there is a reason for confidence.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Conners right now

What do you most want to see on The Conners season 5 episode 20?

How do you think the finale is going to end? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stay here at the site for other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







