Chicago Med season 7 episode 21: The last before the finale

Next week on Chicago Med season 7 episode 21, the story is going to be important for a number of different reasons. Take, for starters, the fact that there are some important cases at the heart of this story. Also, the fact that this is the penultimate story of the season. What happens here could in some way lead into the May 25 finale, or even what is coming up in season 8. After all, the show has already been renewed for that!

Want to get a few more details now on the story ahead? Then be sure to check out the full season 7 episode 21 synopsis below:

05/18/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Dylan and Ethan treat a patient shot during a drug raid. Charles and Vanessa work together to properly diagnose a motivational speaker. Will and Hannah must turn to Crockett for help with a patient who’s pregnant. TV-14

In general, there’s one thing we’d probably love to see in the finale, and that is an opportunity to see more of the doctors and nurses work together in earnest. So much of Chicago Med is often fragmented, and by that we mean that a lot of the characters are often doing their own thing separate from each other. That makes some sense given that this is a hospital and everyone has their own patients; yet, it doesn’t stop us from wanting a little bit of something more.

As for specific characters, we of course want to see as much of Ethan as humanly possible the rest of the way. So much of that stems from the oh-so-simple fact that the character just wasn’t around for a good chunk of the season. Because of this, we’re playing catch-up with him in a way that frankly, we don’t have to do elsewhere as much.

