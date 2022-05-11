The Goldbergs season 9 episode 22 (finale) spoilers: Adam’s graduation!

Next week on The Goldbergs season 9 episode 22, you’re going to have a chance to see the finale, and a big milestone at the same time. Adam’s graduation day is here! We don’t have to tell you how big of a personal moment this is form him, and it’s enough to make you wonder whether or not this would have been a fitting end to the series as well as this season.

Yet, we know already there is a season 10 coming, and we do wonder a lot about what that is going to look like. Not only that, we wonder already about how the story will unfold long-term with Jeff Garlin no longer in the cast. We suppose that some of these are questions for another day.

To get a few more details all about what lies ahead here, go ahead and check out the full The Goldbergs season 9 episode 22 synopsis below:

“Adam Graduates!” – Graduation day is approaching and everyone, especially Adam, is ready – except for Beverly who is not coping well with the idea of an empty nest. Meanwhile, with Geoff’s encouragement, Erica decides to try out for Cyndi Lauper as a one-time backup singer replacement. Ultimately, resurrecting her singing dreams doesn’t manifest, but bigger and exciting new beginnings await her and the Goldbergs on the season finale episode airing WEDNESDAY, MAY 18 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Could there be some sort of cliffhanger at the end of this episode? We wouldn’t rule anything out, but personally, we want to see something celebratory and that offers up closure. Graduation is such an important part of someone’s life; we don’t want to see anything derailed here.

