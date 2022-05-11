Yellowstone season 5: A new progress report as filming approaches!

If you’re like us, you are eager to see what’s coming up on Yellowstone season 5 — also, that you’re desperate for news as every turn.

Luckily, what we can report within this piece is that we’re absolutely getting closer to production kicking off. After all, the actors are starting to get scripts!

If you remember, for much of the past few weeks there’s been quite the hullabaloo about a quote from Gil Birmingham (Thomas Rainwater), who claimed he hadn’t seen scripts at that time. Some out there took this as evidence that the show wouldn’t be coming back to the Paramount Network for some time, but we’ve said for a while that this wasn’t a cause for concern. With most shows, you don’t tend to see scripts coming out until shortly before filming kicks off.

With that in mind, let’s share some good news from Kelsey Asbille. Speaking to TV Insider, the actress discussed what she knew about her character of Monica moving forward:

She’s going to have a cute baby bump. [Laughs] I think that’s all that I can say. I have started reading the scripts.

This means that there could be a time jump between seasons, but not a substantial one. After all, we learned that Monica was pregnant at the end of season 4. It makes sense for the show to not jump TOO far ahead, given that there’s a lot of big stuff to focus on in the present. Take, for example, the current state of things when it comes to John Dutton as he runs for Governor. We know that he doesn’t necessarily want the job, but is he really going to have a choice? That’s where things get a tad dicey.

