Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD new tonight over on NBC? Are we near the end now of what’s been a reasonably-long hiatus?

Of course, a couple of weeks off the air may not feel like much for a lot of people, but at this point in the season, it’s brutal. We want more on some of these stories as fast as possible, and we’re happy that all three of them are coming back tonight. Not only that, but we’re anticipating some cool stories across the board. We’re going to learn more about Ethan’s father on Med, while over on Fire there’s a big story for Emma and Violet that could play out over the final episodes of the season.

Meanwhile, we’re going to have even more drama with Burgess and Ruzek on Chicago PD, as though there hasn’t been enough of that already. Check out the synopses for all three of these shows below for more insight…

Chicago Med season 7 episode 20, “End of the Day, Anything Can Happen” – 05/11/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Dylan helps the daughter of a mob boss. A grandmother comes to Med desperate to save her grandson. Ethan struggles with some shocking news about his father. Will and Vanessa care for Maggie’s high school classmate. TV-14

Chicago Fire season 10 episode 20, “Halfway to the Moon” – 05/11/2022 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : A family friend asks Herrmann for some advice on opening a bar. Tensions run high between Emma and Violet. Kidd struggles to keep her team together. TV-14

Chicago PD season 9 episode 20, “Memory” – 05/11/2022 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Voight and the team delve into a cold case in search of clues to solve a shocking new crime. With its focus on buried memories, the case sparks concern for Burgess and Ruzek about Makayla’s mental healing. TV-14

Rest assured, there are also new episodes on May 18 and then, finale week on May 25. There’s a lot to look forward to from here!

What do you most want to see when it comes to Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD?

