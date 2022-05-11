New Amsterdam season 4 episode 21 promo: Will Max, Helen get married?

We’ve had a chance to dive into the New Amsterdam season 4 episode 21 promo, and we gotta say it has us both excited and terrified. Quite the unusual combination, no?

First and foremost, let’s celebrate the fact that New Amsterdam as a hospital is free from the adversary that is Dr. Veronica Fuentes. She resigned at the end of episode 20, which puts the future of the institution in slightly better shape. Yet, there are still a lot of questions here, including whether or not Max will actually stay. His heart is pulling him back to London, where he can build a life with Luna and Dr. Sharpe.

However, there are also questions as to whether the two will really get married at the end of the season. There’s a moment at the end of the preview that leaves us utterly terrified that something is not going to happen. It could be due to a hurricane barreling down the East Coast, or there could be another twist that nobody sees coming in advance. There is potential for a few different twists right now and with that in mind, you have to be prepared for just about anything.

Also, there’s a chance for some other surprising stories, as well. Is something about to happen with Bloom and Leyla? It’s been clear for a while that these two have gone through their fair share of highs and lows. Is there a chance that they could actually find a way back to each other in some sort of substantial way, one that could allow them to be in an equal, stable relationship? There’s a lot of potential for big stuff here, just as there is for Reynolds as he prepares for some big reveals when it comes to his past over the final episodes.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to New Amsterdam right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to New Amsterdam season 4 episode 21?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







