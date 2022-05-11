The Blacklist season 9 episode 20 photo: Is Mierce still around?

Friday night’s The Blacklist season 9 episode 20 is right around the corner, and there is conflict ahead on many fronts.

We know that in terms of significant threats, Raymond Reddington has to contend with a potential traitor in his midst, someone who was wiring money out of one of his own accounts. That is the focus here of “Caelum Bank,” which should set the stage for the two-part finale.

Yet, we don’t want to also forget here about another major focus of this particular episode: Reddington’s soul. Mierce Xiu has been essential to accessing the man beyond the darkness. Presumably, James Spader’s character was not the same person in the years following the death of Liz Keen. He had an inner peace that isn’t quite there now. Mierce was angry with him for abandoning that and gearing his life towards revenge, and she was even more so after Weecha was injured a couple of episodes ago.

We know based on the photo above that Mierce is still around on Friday’s episode, but what is she trying to achieve? What is her end goal? It’s a fascinating thing to think about for now, since we don’t think that she can change Reddington’s mind. We also don’t think that she is responsible for a betrayal, since she had no motive to have Liz Keen die. Neither she nor Weecha knew who she was! There’s still a backstory behind these two that could be explored, but that probably won’t happen this season.

