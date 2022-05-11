Better Call Saul season 6 episode 6 photo: Is Howard unraveling?

With Better Call Saul season 6 episode 6 arriving on AMC this Monday, there’s a lot that is on our mind. In particular, most of it is geared around Howard.

Are we extremely worried about Kim Wexler’s fate? That feels like a foregone conclusion. With that said, we don’t think that the writers are going to give us an answer on her future soon. Hamlin seems more like the top priority at the moment, and we understand that for a number of reasons. He just beat up Jimmy in a boxing match, and maybe on some level he hopes that this is the end of it.

New Better Call Saul video!

Unfortunately for Howard, we know that it’s far from the end of it. Jimmy may have let the fight happen to give him a win. As we get to the other side of it, Bob Odenkirk’s character can now restart his mission of making his life miserable — and we’re sure that he will do anything/everything he can to make that happen. Prepare for an episode Monday where Jimmy and Kim try to execute the next phase of their plan to get the money they’ve been trying to snag, while also making it clear to Howard that he can’t belittle them.

We do imagine that something happening to this character could further break the good part of Jimmy McGill and, in doing so, cause him to drift even closer to being Saul full-time. He’s going to be hardened in this final season; he has to be to become the guy we’ve seen in Breaking Bad.

