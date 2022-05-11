Is Christiane Paul leaving FBI: International? Was Katrin Jaeger fired?

Was Katrin Jaeger fired on tonight’s FBI: International episode, and does that mean that Christiane Paul is leaving the show? If you’re wondering about that, we understand at this point.

In the closing minutes of tonight’s episode, we saw the character being told that she was basically on borrowed time. Sure, she’s not technically fired at this point, but she was told that she would be and the idea of that is certainly unsettling on its own. This could mean that we’re watching a pretty delicate situation unfold the rest of the way.

We do think that Jaeger will be at least in the next new episode, and probably the one beyond that. (There are only two more left.) We also wouldn’t be surprised if someone, whether they be on the Fly Team or otherwise, will help her to keep her position.

The biggest reason we are confirmed is that early on in shows like this, we do tend to see a reasonable amount of turnover as stories face shake-ups and producers try out some different things. Losing a leader and an important person like Paul’s character would be one big way to shock people all over the country. On the flip side, the actress has not done anything to suggest she is leaving the show; this could just be the producers creating some more adversity and allowing us to question further how certain events will proceed.

If nothing else, doesn’t the end of tonight’s episode serve as a pretty darn compelling reason to keep watching? We certainly tend to think so.

Are you now worried that Christiane Paul is leaving FBI: International after just one season?

What do you think could happen with this character?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

