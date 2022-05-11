The Flash season 8 finale spoilers: Could it be the biggest in years?

We had a feeling that The Flash season 8 was going to bring us a big, epic finale, but it’s certainly a little more exciting hearing it come from one of the show’s stars.

Even though Danielle Panabaker may not be in all that much of the finale due to maternity leave (we’ll have to wait and see on that), but she was still able to make it clear just how shocking an episode it will be. Speaking via TVLine, here is just some of what she had to say on the subject:

“I was not around for every bit of it, but as I was reading the script for the finale I was shaking my head wondering how on Earth they were going to pull it off … It was the first opportunity to have a big finale in a couple of years, because Season 6 ended short and Season 7 we were still dealing with [virus-related] restrictions. It’s huge, with a lot of returning faces…. As the saying goes, ‘Go big or go home,’ and they went big for this one.”

We wonder if one of the reasons why this finale is so big is that at one point, it may have been conceived as a potential series finale. It wasn’t until fairly recently that a season 9 started to materialize, and we’re sure that the writers wanted to make sure that there was something awesome at the end of this season no matter what. We’re almost looking at this episode now as a proper tribute to even more of the Arrowverse, given the fact that Legends of Tomorrow / Batwoman have already been canceled and both Arrow and Supergirl are already done. We think this entire world of superhero shows is winding down, so we gotta enjoy it while we can.

