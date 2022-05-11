This Is Us season 6 episode 17 spoilers: ‘The Train’ and tragedy?

Next week on This Is Us season 6 episode 17, you have to prepare for the moment that has been years in the making. Also, at the same time one that we’ve been dreading. We know that Rebecca is going to be on her deathbed, and we saw at the end of episode 16 Kevin call everyone else in the family. She doesn’t have much time left, and everyone has to prepare for their final moments.

The title for this episode, for those unaware, is “The Train.” We wonder if that’s a reference to the caboose story from earlier this season and the deteriorating state of Rebecca’s memory. We assume that at the time of this episode, there may not be much of her mind left, but what is there is love. This is the part of her that transcended time, and it is a part that lives within all of her kids. It’s one of many lessons that they all could take with them moving forward into the series finale and whatever hypothetical future could exist after that. (It doesn’t sound like there is a spin-off coming, but you never know.)

NBC has released a full synopsis for This Is Us season 6 episode 17, so go ahead and check that out below:

05/17/2022 (09:00PM – 10:01PM) (Tuesday) : The Pearsons gather around Rebecca’s bedside. TV-PG

It’s true that there isn’t much in there that constitutes a big spoiler. We think instead of wondering what’s going to happen in this episode, we advise that you enter it wondering more how it is going to make you feel.

