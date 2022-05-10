Is Missy Peregrym leaving FBI season 4? Where is Maggie Bell at?

Where is Maggie Bell on tonight’s FBI season 4 episode, and should you be worried that Missy Peregrym is leaving the show? If you do find yourself uncertain about what lies ahead for the character, rest assured we are happy to help.

The first thing that we should do here is go ahead and note the following: Peregrym is not departing the series in the long-term. However, you should not expect her to be around for the remainder of the season. The actress is currently on maternity leave, and signs point to that lasting for the remainder of the season. In the interim, you will see Shantel VanSanten step in for a larger role as Nina Chase, and the show will go on when it comes to its primary cases.

We’ve heard already that FBI has been renewed for two more seasons, so that allows for all of the main cast to have some more job security. Maggie the character is currently off recovering after the sarin gas nearly took her life a little bit earlier this season. Moving forward, we’ll have to wait and see how she recovers, but we feel like the aftereffects of this will inform her character in some way down the line.

In general, though, we think that FBI will welcome Maggie back with open arms, and we do have a feeling that the character will be referenced here and there during her time away. After all, we don’t think that anyone on board the show wants viewers to forget about her, or think that the agents don’t care about what is happening to her in some capacity.

