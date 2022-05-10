New Amsterdam season 4 episode 21 spoilers: The last before finale

Next week on New Amsterdam season 4 episode 21, we are going to see a story that is easily more important than most. After all, we’re talking here about the last one before the epic finale! “Castles Made of Sand” is one that has a lot to address, whether it be an influx of patients, Max’s long-term future, and Reynolds going a step too far within his department over developments in his personal life.

There is a lot to sift through here from start to finish, and it goes without saying that almost everything you see here is going to directly carry over to the finale. From there, we also wouldn’t be surprised if there’s a lot that carries over to season 5, which has already been announced. (Of course, the sad caveat here is that season 5 is going to be the final one on the network.)

To get a few more details on what you can expect here, go ahead and check out the New Amsterdam season 4 episode 21 synopsis below:

05/17/2022 (10:01PM – 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : When an elder care facilitate shuts down, New Amsterdam is forced to intake many new patients. Max struggles with his decision to head back to London. Reynolds takes his personal frustrations out on his department with near disastrous results. Iggy’s work causes him to reflect on his marriage and personal life. TV-14

In general, this episode could reinforce a lot of the internal conflict that Max has been facing for a good chunk of the season. This is a guy who clearly wants to do the right thing at just about every step, but the problem here is that he also wants something more for himself and we can’t blame him for that. He just can’t figure out if his happiness is more important than some of his duties, and he’s struggled with that for at least a good while.

