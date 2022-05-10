Is Superman & Lois new tonight on The CW? Are we going to be seeing season 2 episode 12 arrive with all of its fireworks?

Given where things stand with the Tyler Hoechlin series right now, we’d obviously love more of it, and as soon as humanly possible. Unfortunately, we’re just not getting that tonight. Instead, we’re going to be waiting until Tuesday, May 31 to see what’s next.

So what’s the reason for this? We think that it’s twofold. This gives the post-production team more time to perfect things, which is important for a series like this that does use so many special effects. Beyond just this, though, we also think that The CW is scheduling a lot of episodes for June to escape May sweeps competition from a lot of other broadcast networks. Just think of it like this: The CW is a network right now desperate to protect its programming following the Warner Bros. Discovery shake-up. We’ve already seen multiple shows get canceled like Legends of Tomorrow and Batwoman. Luckily, Superman & Lois has already been renewed, but we do think that The CW wants many more years. Whatever they gotta do to get the show decent live numbers is something we endorse.

Unfortunately, it’s still too early to have an official synopsis for season 2 episode 12, but we do think the promo below does a good job of setting the stage for what’s next. In here, you can get a sense of some of the drama that’s ahead, but most of our focus is on Lana and Clark. What’s going to happen in the aftermath of the secret coming out? What we appreciate with this show is just how invested we are in the characters; sure, the superhero action is great, but we care about the people first and foremost.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Superman & Lois right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Superman & Lois season 2 episode 12?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







