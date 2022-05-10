Legacies season 4 episode 18 return date pushed back at The CW

If you were excited to see Legacies season 4 episode 18 arrive on The CW in just a couple of days, you’re probably going to be disappointed by what we have to share here.

Unfortunately, the network has opted to push back not just Thursday’s “By the End of This, You’ll Know Who You Were Meant to Be,” but also the episodes airing after the fact. The plan now is for these episodes to start airing on Thursday, June 2. This means that the finale is going to air on June 16.

So why make this move? If we had to guess, it likely has a lot to do with the network making sure that there are more episodes to pair alongside with Walker, which also has a number of episodes set for June. We do understand if anyone out there is upset about this, but it could actually be a good thing. Airing the show alongside the Jared Padalecki series makes us think that there’s a commitment being made here to try to get the series the best ratings possible. That’s pretty important as we wait to see if the show is getting a season 5 or not. (We’re of course worried, given that the network has canceled some other shows this spring already.)

If you haven’t seen any details for episode 18, we suggest that you take a look at what we’ve got below:

WHAT COMES NEXT – Alaric (Matthew Davis) briefs the Super Squad on what comes next. Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) has a heart-to-heart with Lizzie (Jenny Boyd). MG (Quincy Fouse) helps Ethan (Leo Howard). Cleo (Omono Okojie) continues to test her new powers and figure out her purpose. Meanwhile, Landon (Aria Shaghasemi) takes on a new role. The episode was written by Thomas Brandon and directed by Lauren Petzke (#414). Original airdate 5/12/2022.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Legacies right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Legacies season 4 episode 18?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







