Is This Is Us new tonight on NBC? Are we going to be seeing season 6 episode 16 on the air alongside ALL sorts of drama? This is absolutely a question well-worth asking as we do inch closer to the series finale.

We won’t keep you waiting here — let’s instead just go ahead and share the news that the show will in fact be on tonight. You can expect “Family Meeting” to start at 6:00 p.m. Eastern time and there are big decisions to be had. Miguel is dead; we wish that it wasn’t true, but the Pearsons now have to figure out what to do when it comes to Rebecca’s future.

Have you watched our preview for “Family Meeting” yet? If not, what are you waiting for? Take a look below and once you do, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube. We will be back later tonight to break this down a little bit further.

One of the most important parts of tonight’s episode was actually addressed a few weeks back when Kate was made power of attorney in the event that Miguel passes on; she is going to be responsible for figuring out how to best care for her mother. We know to some extent what is decided on, as we’ve seen Mandy Moore’s character in flash-forwards already at Kevin Pearson’s compound. Yet, how is it decided that this is the best spot for her? Is there any major conflict? These are things that have to be sorted out.

Also, it’s worth wondering here if there are any other major surprises going into the episode. We know that this show has somehow found a way to implement a few different twists already right when you don’t expect them. Just remember how you may have felt when Kate’s second wedding was revealed at the end of season 5; we never thought that was coming and yet, it was one of the many exciting things about the endgame.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to This Is Us, including other information on the end of the series

What do you most want to see on This Is Us season 6 episode 18 when it airs tonight?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are other updates ahead on the series and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







