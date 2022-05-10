This Is Us season 6 episode 16 photo: A look into the ‘Family Meeting’

Tonight on NBC, it’s finally going to be here: This Is Us season 6 episode 16. Is it weird to be both excited for and dreading an episode at the same exact time? That is exactly where we are right now entering “Family Meeting.”

We should start off here by noting that so much of our dread comes from the inevitable: It absolutely feels like Rebecca is going to be dying soon. We’ve already gotten to the death of Miguel, and it’s already been teased that much of episode 17 could be the flash-forwards that we’ve been seeing of Kevin’s compound for the past several years. It’s where we could be seeing older versions of several of the kids and along the way, hopefully get a few more answers.

For now, though, we have to get from point A to point B, and that is what is teased in the photo above. Kate, Randall, and Kevin need to figure out how to best take care of their mother, and they won’t all have the same mindset about it. They each have love in their hearts for her, but that manifests itself in different ways. Kate does have final say as power of attorney, but she’ll most likely listen and take suggestions along the way.

Based on some of the other photos that are out there for this episode, you’re going to see a whole host of other people connected to the Pearsons in this episode, as well. Think along the lines of Sophie, Phillip, Nicky, and even Madison and Elijah! They may not all be directly sharing their opinions, but in some way, they’re all connected by this massive, loving family.

