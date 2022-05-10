The Resident season 5 finale spoilers: Is Manish Dayal, Devon leaving?

As you prepare for The Resident season 5 finale on Fox next week, there is definitely a lot to prepare for from top to bottom. We know that a lot of the attention has been put lately on the return of Emily VanCamp as Nic, who will appear in flashbacks during the episode.

However, there is a lot of other stuff happening in this episode, as well. Take, for example, the idea that Devon could depart Chastain after getting a job offer elsewhere. It’d be somewhat of a shock to see him leave, largely because he recently found himself moving into more of a research-oriented position. It felt like he was already closer to doing what he wanted, so why depart now? It could be an even better opportunity; or, it could be even more money. We can’t rule any of this stuff.

For now, what we can go ahead and do is share the full The Resident season 5 finale synopsis — after all, it sets the stage for what is coming here overall:

Conrad contemplates his future as he reminisces about a special night that included a very important conversation with Nic (guest star Emily VanCamp). Meanwhile, Devon is presented with an amazing career opportunity out of state, and Ian is faced with a devastating diagnosis, which causes him to rely on the doctors at Chastain. Then, Kit and Bell celebrate their engagement and Padma receives the news she has been waiting for in the all-new “Neon Moon” season finale episode of THE RESIDENT airing Tuesday, May 17 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RES-523) (TV-14 D, L, V)

We should note that, at the time of this writing, The Resident has not been renewed for another season. Yet, that’s not a cause for grave concern. Fox hasn’t renewed much of their lineup as of yet, and with them losing Thursday Night Football to Amazon, they are going to need more scripted programming than ever.

