Is FBI new tonight on CBS? After a brief hiatus, are we going to see the show back alongside both FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted? There is plenty to look forward to with all three of these shows as we inch ever closer to the finale.

With this very thing in mind, we come now bearing some good news: There will be episodes of all three of these shows tonight! We are now officially on the path to the end of the season, with there only being three episodes left of each show. There are no more breaks and instead, we’re just going to have a chance to check out some great stuff from start to finish.

To better set the stage for what’s coming later tonight, why not check out all of the synopses below? We tend to think of it as an excellent starting-off point.

FBI season 4 episode 20, “Ghost from the Past” – The murder of a TSA agent leads the team to hunt down a killer who is using drug mules to exploit airport security checkpoints. Also, OA struggles to cope with the aftermath of the sarin gas exposure and the 10th anniversary of his army friend’s death in Afghanistan, on the CBS Original series FBI, Tuesday, May 10 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

FBI: International season 1 episode 19, “Get That Revolution Started” – The Fly Team works to hunt down the sniper responsible for killing an American during an attack targeting a biomedical lab in Belgium. Also, Jaeger clashes with her boss at Europol over her allegiance to the Fly Team, on the CBS Original series FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, May 10 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

FBI: Most Wanted season 3 episode 20, “Greatest Hits” – The team searches for a murderer recreating the chilling killings of a notorious ‘80s mobster, on the CBS Original series FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, May 10 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

