Chicago PD season 9 episode 22 (finale) spoilers: A dangerous showdown

For those who don’t know as of yet Chicago PD season 9 episode 22 is going to be the epic finale, and we have to prepare for all sorts of drama. This is a chance for the writers to pay off one of their biggest stories of the season involving Escano.

So what’s going to happen as we get to this showdown? Is it possible that someone’s life is on the line? NBC isn’t giving too much away, but the synopsis for this episode (titled “You and Me”) is absolutely enough to make us concerned…

05/25/2022 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Finale — After an explosion rocks the case, the team scrambles to finally take down Escano as everyone nears their breaking point. TV-14

One of the things that we’re absolutely thinking a lot about now is the simple fact that this show is always going to make their finales bigger and more shocking than anything else. Then, you are adding to this the fact that it’s been a while since the series could go all-out with a season-ender due to the global health crisis. Be prepared for a cliffhanger, and also be prepared for there to be consequences.

In particular, we wonder if something shocking could be coming for Voight, who has taken so many risks since the start of the series — and also broken plenty of rules and even laws. He’s long fancied himself a vigilante-of-sorts, and is he going to have to pay the metaphorical piper at some point? We’ve long wondered that, and will probably continue to for however long this show ends up lasting. (At the very least, we know that there is one more season still in the works.)

