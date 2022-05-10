The Blacklist season 9 episode 22 (finale) spoilers: A secret exposed?

The Blacklist season 9 episode 22 is set to be the epic finale, and we of course believe that there will be some jaw-dropping moments across the board with it. Most of the season has been building towards a very specific showdown, but what’s going to happen when Raymond Reddington captures his target? How will the story progress?

We should note here that the person James Spader’s character is after is the one responsible for the death of Elizabeth Keen, and also Harold Cooper being blackmailed. There are a lot of theories out there pointing to Marvin Gerard as the possible foe, but nothing has been 100% confirmed as of yet. We’ve suspected some other people over time, whether it be Cynthia Panabaker or Neville Townsend, who could somehow still be alive.

While we can’t hand over too many answers within this piece as to what the future may hold, we can go ahead and share the full The Blacklist season 9 episode 22 synopsis. We like to think that it sets the stage:

05/27/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Friday) : Red and Cooper square off with conflicting endgames for their mutual traitor. A major secret about the Task Force falls into the wrong hands. TV-14

So what could this secret be? We wonder if it has something to do with secrets that Ressler and Park have been hiding, or of course one of the other dozen-plus times that they’ve broken a law for the sake of the “greater good.” The truth here is that there are so many indiscretions that it’s hard to single out just one thing, but we wonder if this is going to set the stage for season 10, which has already been ordered.

Where do you think things are going to go moving into The Blacklist season 9 finale?

