American Song Contest season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at NBC?

Following tonight’s finale, are you going to see an American Song Contest season 2 renewal over at NBC? Or, is the song coming to a close?

We know that coming into the show airing, the network had some reasonably high hopes for what could be coming up here. Remember that they based this on the fairly successful Eurovision format, and we know that this is an international smash overseas.

Yet, we don’t think things translated quite as well here in the United States, and there are a few different reasons for that. First and foremost, there is an Olympic-like quality to Eurovision where there are different countries competing with their own artists and songs. This just wasn’t the same, since you were relying on viewers getting behind their individual states and there just isn’t that sort of enthusiasm out there.

Also, singing shows have been a dying breed for a while, and there’s still too many of them in between The Voice, America’s Got Talent, and American Idol. Nobody really has that much of an appetite for another, and that has been reflected in the disappointing ratings.

With all of this in mind, we’d be shocked if there is an American Song Contest at some point down the road — we suppose that it’s possible they’ll surprise us, but we just have a hard time seeing it. This doesn’t mean that they will bring back The Voice for a spring cycle, but that’s also something that we’ll keep our eyes peeled on as we get closer to upfronts a little later in the month.

For the record, we don’t think that the news is going to be altogether good for The Endgame, the other show that is a part of the current lineup. More than likely, we’re also going to see it get canceled over the next couple of weeks.

Do you want to see an American Song Contest season 2 happen in some form down the road?

(Photo: NBC.)

