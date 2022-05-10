Westworld season 4 premiere date revealed by HBO!!

We’ve been waiting for a long time to see Westworld season 4 — and luckily, it looks as though the show will be back in under two months.

Thanks to a post on Reddit, a new trailer has been uncovered on HBO’s official YouTube page that has a premiere date attached to it: Sunday, June 26. We’ll let you know if that changes, but everything here looks more or less legit.

What we’re most curious to learn is how HBO plans on marketing the show outright, given that it’s been years since it was last on the air. Also, the show was last on before HBO Max and with that in mind, there’s a lot that needs to be done in order to make viewers aware it’s on the air again. Also, they may need to encourage viewers to catch up since season 3 didn’t get a lot of attention compared to the first two.

There’s also another big question worth thinking about: How complicated will the narrative be moving forward? One of the things that we liked about the first season was that it felt largely cohesive, even if it was complicated and ambitious. Seasons 2 and 3 dove head-first into a narrative maze, and one that at times didn’t need to be as challenging as it was in the end.

Yet, what Westworld has in the end is led by a great cast, and there’s potential to explore new worlds, see new characters, and address new themes of creation and what it means.

Watch the trailer a few times over — in doing so, there’s a chance that you may find out a few new things along the way.

