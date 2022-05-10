Is Peter Krause leaving 9-1-1 following the upcoming season 5 finale? How worried should we be about the future of one Bobby Nash? After watching the promo, we’ll admit that we’re pretty much terrified.

There was one common theme present in much of this preview: Bobby has spent so much time taking care of other people, and maybe not enough time taking care of himself. All of this is coming to a head, and there is a proper buildup in place for it already. Think about how personally he took the betrayal of Jonah, and also how intense he’s getting on the job. Everything that has happened with him lately is weighing heavily on his heart, and he’s not caring for himself enough after work.

We’ve said this before, and we’ve got no issue repeating it here: We’ve been worried about Bobby’s future for a good while. For starters, Krause has been such a busy working actor for years now. He went from Six Feet Under over to Parenthood, and then went from Parenthood over to this show. At a certain point, we worry that he’s going to need a break. Also, Bobby is a guy who is getting older and still putting himself in dangerous positions. Sometimes, a guy like him needs to be saved from himself, even if that’s a hard thing for them to understand in the moment. That’s where some other characters may need to step in a little bit more.

It goes without saying, but we obviously want to see Bobby survive; beyond just that, we hope that his situation is not some huge cliffhanger that we don’t get resolution to for quite some time.

