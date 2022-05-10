Chicago Fire season 10 finale spoilers: More on Severide, Stella’s wedding

In case you have not heard the Chicago Fire season 10 finale is set to air on Wednesday, May 25, and there are wedding bells around the corner!

We’ve seen such ceremonies on the show before, and we do tend to think that they are always joyous when they happen. When it comes to Severide and Stella, there’s so much emotional tied up in these two characters. We’ve seen them fall for each other and go through so many highs and lows. That’s why their wedding needs to be a significant moment for both the characters’ past and future, and that’s also why it’s so important that Casey comes back to stand at his side.

Luckily, it’s been confirmed already that Jesse Spencer will be back for this final episode, and we have a feeling that there will be a few other fascinating surprises that play out here as well. This episode could also bring some closure to the Emma storyline, which has been going on for at least the last little while. Go ahead and check out the full Chicago Fire season 10 finale synopsis to get a little more insight on that right now:

05/25/2022 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : The big wedding day arrives and Firehouse 51 welcomes Casey back to celebrate the joyous occasion. Emma’s plans to replace Violet come to a shocking end. TV-PG

While there’s so much happy and romantic stuff in here, we have a feeling that there’s still a chance at an epic cliffhanger. There have been SO many seasons where the writers have left us screaming at the TV, so why would we expect things to be any different here? In a word, we really shouldn’t. (It helps to know in advance that there’s a season 11 renewal.)

