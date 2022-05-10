This Is Us season 6 episode 18 spoilers: First series finale details…

In just two weeks you’re going to be seeing This Is Us season 6 episode 18 on the air, and this will be the emotional series finale.

At this point, we should say to go ahead and be prepared for just about anything in this episode, including a few surprises. We think there’s this assumption that the show is going to conclude with Rebecca’s deathbed and at this point, we’re not altogether sure about that. We this there’s so much sadness right now in this world and they’ll want to end with a little bit more light and positivity. Is that wishful thinking on our part? Maybe, but we’ll continue to hold out hope no matter what.

Let’s get now into what we can actually say about this episode: The title here is “Us,” and below you can see the newly-released synopsis:

05/24/2022 (09:00PM – 10:01PM) (Tuesday) : The Big Three come to new understandings about life. TV-PG

What could these understandings be? We have a feeling that a lot of them could revolve around what they’ve all collectively learned over the years, in part because of what Rebecca has taught them. We do view this show as one about the highs and lows of life; it is simple in that way, and we think it will be the perfect time to come out of this feeling a little bit more inspired.

