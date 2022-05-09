Jack Ryan season 4 will be its last on Amazon; spin-off possible

Even though we’ve yet to see Jack Ryan season 3 premiere on Amazon Prime, we’re going to look a little further than that within this piece.

According to a new report from Deadline, the upcoming fourth series of the Tom Clancy adaptation will be its last. Prior to signing on John Krasinski had committed to doing the project for up to four seasons; in addition to playing the title character, he also is an executive producer and has been involved in steering the show along creatively.

At a certain point, it makes sense for Krasinski to have some more time to do other things. He’s found enormous directorial success with A Quiet Place, and it’s possible that the latest Doctor Strange movie may have established more of a role for him in the Marvel universe, if he wants it. (For now, we’re not going to say anything more than that in fear of spoiling something.)

We know that it’s been a long time since season 2 debuted, but the expectation is that you will get a chance to see season 3 at some point a little bit later this year. As for season 4, it is currently in production and we would imagine it being out for everyone to see at some point before the end of 2023.

What about a spin-off?

Here’s the good news for everyone who does love this world. The aforementioned site also notes that there’s another show in the works that could star Michael Peña playing Ding Chavez, another person from Clancy’s source material. It is a little too early to know whether or not that show is going to see the light of day, but we’ll continue to hope for the best.

What do you think about Jack Ryan season 4 being the show’s last at Amazon?

Are you just happy that there are two more seasons coming in general? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Amazon.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

